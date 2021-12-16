Authorities in Camden County are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday afternoon.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez say officers responded to the 2400 block of Federal Street in Camden around 3:15 PM for the report of a stabbing.

There, cops found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim, identified as 47-year-old Michael Lane of Camden, was taken to Cooper Hospital. He died as a result of his injuries about 90 minutes later.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is urged to contact the homicide unit with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 397-6770. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

