A man from Maryland was killed in a crash on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township Monday afternoon.

The Hamilton Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 4 PM on the eastbound side of Route 322 between Weymouth Road and Route 50 near mile marker 42.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Thomas Eugene Rogers of Halethorpe, MD, was driving a Jaguar when it veered off of the road and struck a tree. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Authorities say the highway was closed for over two hours while the crash was investigated.

