A former Ocean County man has been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of his 6-year-old son in April 2021.

Christopher Gregor, 30, of Monroe Township, is charged with the boy's homicide, which took place in his home at the time in Barnegat, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

He was also indicted for child endangerment, as court documents said he was seen on surveillance video being abusive to his son two weeks before the boy's death.

In a press statement, the prosecutor's office said an autopsy determined the boy died as a result of blunt force impact to the chest and abdomen, and "determined the manner of the child's death to be a homicide."

The boy was identified by his mother, Breanna Micciolo, as Corey Micciolo and lived in Englishtown with her.

Corey Micciolo, who died April 2, 2021, was in Gregor's custody at the time he suffered the injuries, authorities said.

Corey's mother said in a Change.org petition that she had spent two years "begging" the New Jersey Division of Children and Families to help get the boy away from his father.

So far, close to 11,000 people have signed the Change.org petition demanding an explanation of why the boy wasn't protected by the NJ Dept. of Child Protection and Permanency and the justice system.

According to prosecutors, Gregor was taken into custody on March 9, 2022, and has remained lodged in the Ocean County Jail.



