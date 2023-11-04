Man Injured in Carjacking in Absecon Park, 2 Arrested

Man Injured in Carjacking in Absecon Park, 2 Arrested

A 57-year-old man is alive, but injured, after being violently car jacked at a local park.

The incident happened Friday, just before 5pm, as the man was sitting in his vehicle, at Absecon Bulkhead/Faunce Landing Park.

Police say the man was reading a book at the time of the attack.

Absecon Police say 2 people, later identified as a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, came up to the man with the intent of taking his vehicle.

They forcibly removed him from the vehicle and tried to steal his car keys.

The driver was able to keep the keys, and they did not get the vehicle.

The incident was caught on security video.

Police say they were able to access security camera video and thanks to some great detective work, they were able to capture the tow suspects.

The two juveniles are currently in custody, charged with 1st degree carjacking and assault.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department.

