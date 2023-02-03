Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person.

Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.

Crews were called to the Tara Hall Apartment Complex during the early morning hours of April 20, 2022.

The investigation revealed that Evans cut the screen of a ground floor apartment, broke the window and threw material soaked in gasoline that he had lit on fire into the unit.

The blaze killed 22-year-old Camryn Powell.

Officials said Evans, who himself was burned in the fire, fled the scene and ultimately was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment. He was arrested upon being discharged from the hospital.

NJ.com reports authorities did not disclose a motive for the crime, however, Evans was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Andrew McDonnell, supervisor of the Financial Crimes Unit with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 24th.

