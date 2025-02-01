A 25-year-old South Jersey man has been arrested on multiple offenses related to child pornography.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says James Hunt of Burington Township is facing the following charges:

Second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) with intent to distribute

Second-degree distribution of CSAM

Third-degree possession of CSAM

Third-degree hindering apprehension

Third-degree failure to register as a sex offender

An investigation began after the Prosecutor’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Hunt’s alleged online activities.

They say their work, "revealed that Hunt was sharing CSAM with other users of a messaging and chat app."

Hunt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on January 24th; multiple electronic devices were seized.

He was released following a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Burlington Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.