Dive Into Fun At South Jersey’s New Ocean-Themed Indoor Playground

It can be really hard to find something for the littles to do indoors during the winter months. That’s especially true when kids are too young to really enjoy activities like bowling and skating.

The brand-new Ocean Park in Burlington offers something for everyone in the family.

Get our free mobile app

You’ll find it right off of Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice an insane variety of attractions for children of all ages.

Parents are already raving about the designated play area for children under two. This means even youngest visitors have a place to play that’s a safe and engaging environment. For older toddlers and kiddos, there's a car track and arcade area.

@oceanparknj via Instagram @oceanparknj via Instagram loading...

NJ’s Newest Indoor Park Experience

Activities aside, Ocean Park stands out for its cleanliness and diverse attractions; parents are loving it. I guess you could call this place a refreshing alternative to other kid-friendly venues in the area. It's perfect form your kid's birthday party, too.

The on-site cafe offers food options suitable for both kids and adults, making it easy for families to take a break and enjoy either a whole meal or a quick snack break.

Also, the location makes it easily accessible, within an hour's drive from most Philadelphia suburbs. Parents looking for a new, clean, and well-rounded indoor option will definitely be back again and again.

Check them on out Instagram at @oceanparknj.

Exhilarating Indoor Activities To Get Through Winter in South Jersey Are you ready for summer? Well, you still have a few more months before you get to bask in all the warmth and sunshine. Luckily, South Jersey has plenty of fun activities you can do to pass the time. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal