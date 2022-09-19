Police in Wildwood Crest say a man training for a marathon prompted a school lockdown Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 8:00 at the Crest Memorial School on Pacific Avenue.

That's when officials with the Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a man possibly wearing a bulletproof vest near the school. That prompted the building to be put on lockdown.

Crest Memorial School in Wildwood Crest NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Officers were initially unable to find the suspect, however, after a search involving numerous law enforcement agencies, the man was located and they learned he was wearing a weighted running vest as part of a training routine for an upcoming marathon.

At no time were any threats made towards the school.

