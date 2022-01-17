Meet The House With a Basement Secret: A Strip Club

We've all seen houses with rooms that make us drool - but one house we found - nah, that's too easy.

Let me start over - this house that we're talking about has a strip club built in it's basement! Not just a stripper pole, but a whole club dedicated to, well, stripping.

The house is in Indianapolis, Indiana and according to the Twitter account "Zillow Gone Wild" it boasts an honest-to-goodness (well, we don't know about goodness...) strip club in the basement!

The house is reported to be over 5,000 square feet and it's for sale for the price of $799,900.

The secret lies down the stairs:

Who wouldn't want this in their home?

Hey, with COVID raging again, you don't even have to leave your house to get your party on! Just turn on the music, pour yourself a drink, and invite your favorite dancer to take the stage!

And when the sun is up, it's a perfect place for the kids' birthday parties!

Do you know of any houses in your area with "different" rooms or amenities? We'd love to hear from you! Please drop us a line: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

