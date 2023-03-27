Meet The Most Unselfish People in Rio Grande, New Jersey

For the most part we'd all like to think we'd do "the right thing" if and when the opportunity presented itself.

Maybe we would, maybe we wouldn't.

Get our free mobile app

A Cape May County couple have stepped up to "do the right thing" once - and, they plan on doing it again.

Back in 2019 Chris and Kayleigh O'Neill stepped forward and were awarded custody of their nephew Achilles. Chris says his sister was a drug user and abandoned the newborn baby at the hospital.

That's a big sacrifice to take a baby and raise it as your own.

Fast forward three and a half years later, and again Chris and Kayleigh are again making a big decision. Chris says his sister went missing for a time, but was recently located. She's pregnant again, and his sister is once again asking Chris and Kayleigh for help. She's due any day now, according to Chris.

Obviously, Chris and his wife hope that his sister beats her addiction. Actually, both of them have been down that road. Both are in recovery themselves - 5 and 12 years clean and sober.

Raising two children that were born to someone else certainly has it's challenges. There are legal fees, and then the "regular' costs of providing a home for two little ones.

If you'd like to help this family continue to go forward, a GoFundMe has been set up to help. Find out more here.

Best of luck to the O'Neill family - and thanks to Chris and Kayleigh for stepping up, with a lot of love in their hearts. Because of them, two kids will have a great shot at life.

Again, it's something most of us hope we'd do if we were in their situation.

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.