If you're a South Jersey caffeine fiend like me, here's some exciting news: 7 Brew Coffee is officially coming to Rio Grande in Cape May County. Yes, it’s that 7 Brew.

The one with the drive-thru line that wraps around the block, the cult-like fan following, and the drink menu that reads like a sugar-lover’s dream? Yep, that’s the one.

The new location will reportedly be right next to Starbucks, on the vacant site of the old Four Seasons Diner, which tragically burned down in 2013.

After sitting untouched for over a decade, the lot is finally getting some love. This week, fencing went up, overgrowth came down, and the buzz officially began.

7Brew Coffee South Jersey Review JM for TSM | Canva loading...

7 Brew: Fast, Fun, and Seriously Addicting

I had the chance to visit the Washington Township location, and let me just say, the hype is real. Their iced coffee drinks, espresso-based creations, and loaded chillers are next level.

Whether you’re a cold brew purist or a caramel-iced-latte-every-day type, there’s something on their menu that’ll hit just right.

But here’s the thing: be prepared to wait. The drive-thru line is no joke, especially during peak hours. The good news? The drink will always be delicious.

Rio Grande, Get Ready For The 7 Brew Buzz

With construction officially underway, it's only a matter of time before Cape May County gets its own taste of 7 Brew.

Considering this coffee brand’s viral popularity and loyal customer base, it’s safe to say the Rio Grande location will be packed from day one.

