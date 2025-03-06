New Children’s Clothing Store Opens in Rio Grande, NJ
We're so used to hearing retail stores close these days that it's almost startling when a new opening happens.
That's exactly what has happened in Cape May County as an established children's clothing retailer has opened a new store.
Carter's opens new store in Rio Grande
Carter's Inc. has opened a new location in the Grande Center in Rio Grande effective today (March 6, 2025).
Carter's has opened their new store next to Old Navy.
The new store features baby and children's clothing, featuring a number of Carter's own brands, including Carter's, OshKosh B'gosh, Little Planet and Skip Hop.
Grand Opening celebration is coming up
The store is planning a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, March 22nd.
According to Carter's, the first 50 people in line that day will win a gift card, valued up to $100.
The store's official address is 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, New Jersey, 08242.
Welcome to the neighborhood, Carter's! We're glad you're arrived!
SOURCE: Carters.com
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker