New Children’s Clothing Store Opens in Rio Grande, NJ

We're so used to hearing retail stores close these days that it's almost startling when a new opening happens.

That's exactly what has happened in Cape May County as an established children's clothing retailer has opened a new store.

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash loading...

Carter's opens new store in Rio Grande

Carter's Inc. has opened a new location in the Grande Center in Rio Grande effective today (March 6, 2025).

Carter's has opened their new store next to Old Navy.

The new store features baby and children's clothing, featuring a number of Carter's own brands, including Carter's, OshKosh B'gosh, Little Planet and Skip Hop.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Daniel Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Daniel Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Grand Opening celebration is coming up

The store is planning a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, March 22nd.

According to Carter's, the first 50 people in line that day will win a gift card, valued up to $100.

The store's official address is 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, New Jersey, 08242.

Welcome to the neighborhood, Carter's! We're glad you're arrived!

SOURCE: Carters.com

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet