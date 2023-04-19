Bombshell crime show links killer Menendez brothers and Menudo to NJ accusations

⚫ The Menendez brothers grew up in NJ before moving to the West Coast

A new true-crime TV series reveals that a former member of Menudo has come forward with claims of being sexually assaulted by the father of the Menendez brothers while they still lived in New Jersey.

Brothers Eric and Lyle Menendez have been serving life sentences since being convicted of the 1989 murders of their parents.

Their failed court defense involved claims of long-term abuse at home.

Roy Rosselló, a member of the boy band that shot to fame in the 1980s, now says he was a teenager when he was victimized by Jose Menendez at the RCA music executive’s residence in Mercer County.

“Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” was set to debut May 2 on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.

Menendez family roots in NJ

José and Mary Louis “Kitty” Menendez were found inside their home in Beverly Hills, California, each having suffered multiple gunshot wounds in August 1989.

Before moving to the West Coast, the Menendez family lived for about 16 years in a neighborhood on the fringe of Hopewell Township and Pennington.

Both Menendez brothers attended Princeton Day School.

At the time of the grisly killings, Lyle Menendez was 22 and Erik Menendez was 19.

Lyle Menendez also attended Princeton University for one semester in 1987 and another brief stint before their parents’ killings.

Before being arrested alongside his brother, Lyle Menendez then bought a popular restaurant in Princeton, as reported by People, with plans of growing it into a franchise.

Their first murder trial ended in a mistrial in 1994.

Prosecutors had said that the brothers had killed their parents out of greed, to get access to the wealth that had been earned from their father’s career in the entertainment industry.

Their attorneys had countered with claims of self defense, saying the brothers had suffered years of abuse by their father, while their mother "turned a blind eye."

In 1996, the Menendez brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and each sentenced to back-to-back terms of life in prison, without possibility of parole.

In a clip promoting the docu-series, a criminal defense attorney tells the “Today” show that in order for the brothers to “breathe free air” again, their required legal journey is “a mountain to climb.”

He adds the new victim’s account does give the Menendez brothers a “glimmer of hope.”

