Have you spotted this over-the-top Christmas lights display synched to music in Galloway Township?

My husband noticed this decorated house on 2nd Avenue on his way home from Garden State Beer Company. He was so mesmerized by it that a couple nights later he took me by to see it for myself and I was not disappointed!

My husband did not undersell how spectacular these local Christmas lights are. They change colors from white, green, and gold, to blue and purple, flashing all the way.

The best part about this display? It's all synched to Christmas music! As someone who works in the music industry even I had to marvel at how the homeowners managed that, lol. It really ups the festiveness.

Check out some video below to see the blinking lights on 2nd Ave. in Galloway Twp. for yourself, and maybe plan a drive-by of your own! You might just spot me in a folding chair sipping on hot chocolate and taking in the sights.

