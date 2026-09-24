Being a millennial in South Jersey means hearing stories about places that sound WAY too cool to have actually existed.

Our parents got to experience them.

We got the stories.

Truthfully, I’m a little jealous.

There are five South Jersey legends I would LOVE to bring back for just one weekend.

Zaberer’s Was Apparently an Entire Experience

Zaberer’s in North Wildwood wasn't just a place to grab dinner. It had themed rooms, bizarre decorations and the kind of over-the-top atmosphere that made going out to eat an actual EVENT. The Wildwood Historical Society still has a permanent Zaberer’s exhibit.

I never got to experience it, and I desperately wish I had.

READ MORE: The 3 South Jersey Towns You MUST Visit This Fall

Hunt’s Pier and Old-School Steel Pier

Then there are the piers.

Hunt’s Pier had the legendary Golden Nugget Mine Ride, which opened in 1960 and became a Wildwood boardwalk favorite for decades.

And the old Steel Pier was basically a whole entertainment universe. It had concerts, theaters and attractions that all helped make Atlantic City famous.

We totally missed out on this era.

The Taj Mahal and Chi-Chi’s

The Taj Mahal is different because most millennials actually remember it.

Before becoming Hard Rock, it was one of those massive Atlantic City landmarks you couldn't miss. Obviously when we talk about bringing this back, we're talking about when it was in its prime.

And then there's Chi-Chi’s.

I don't even need to have experienced it to understand the nostalgia. I just want to know what made everyone love it so much.

Honestly, give us millennials one weekend in old-school South Jersey.

I think we'd be obsessed.

Here are 25 things that people would LOVE to see resurrected here in South Jersey...