Millville, New Jersey’s Trout Just Passed Joe DiMaggio, Wow!

The Millville Meteor Mike Trout has just passed The Yankee Clipper, Joe DiMaggio in a major career statistic category.

Let that sink in. Trout just passed DiMaggio.

A local, good guy who played his high school career in New Jersey’s Cape Atlantic League now has a career stat lead over one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

In his 13-year career, DiMaggio helped lead The New Yankees to 9 World Championships.

Also, it’s important to point out that DiMaggio had many more talented players around him than Trout has had.

This makes Trout’s accomplishments all the more impressive.

Trout now has 362 career home runs, which places him at 85th on the all-time Major League Baseball career home run list.

DiMaggio now sits at # 86 all-time with 361 career home runs.

On-air and in writing, I have often commented that Trout is this era’s, Mickey Mantle.

Trout’s remarkable statistics back this lofty statement up.

Trout has amassed a 9-year stretch of brilliance that places him in the pantheon of the sport's entire recorded history.

Cooperstown Credibility - The Case for Mike Trout (CF)

Los Angeles Angels (2011-21)

Career: .305 BA, .419 OBP, .583 SLG

Career: 310 HR, 816 RBI, 1,419 Hits

Career: 175 OPS+, 75.9 WAR (Wins Above Replacement)

Has led the American League in OPS+ 6 times (led all MLB 4 times)

Leads all active MLB players in OBP and SLG (minimum 3,000 PA)

Career WAR (75.9) is 6th best all-time for MLB position players prior to his 30th birthday

Career OPS+ (175) is tied for 5th best all-time in MLB history (min. 5,000 PA)

3-time A.L. MVP (2014, 2016, 2019),

A.L. Rookie of the Year in 2012

A.L. MVP runner-up 4 times (2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)

9-time All-Star, 8-time Silver Slugger Award Winner

Here are some more Trout fun facts:

Only once in an eight-season stretch did Trout fail to finish either 1st or 2nd in the MVP balloting. It's unprecedented in the history of the game.

In a so-called "down" year (2017), Trout played in only 114 games due to injury and still finished 4th in the MVP voting.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Trout finished 5th in the MVP voting.

With Trout, we're currently living history and many don't even realize it.

In his first 12 years, Trout has produced some of the most prolific statistics ever recorded in the history of the game.

Despite time missed in 2020 and 2021, Trout is a lock for first-ballot induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Trout is undeniably the greatest Major League Baseball player of the past decade.

A local boy, who is now 31 years old, Trout is an international caliber superstar and still one of the major faces of Major League Baseball.

SOURCE : Baseball-Reference.com

