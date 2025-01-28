Full Steam Ahead at Mike Trout/Tiger Woods Golf Club in Millville

A stretch of cold weather doesn't appear to have caused a slowdown in construction at the site of the planned golf course in Millville.

The Mike Trout and Tiger Woods golf course project is fully underway.

Construction continues at Trout National

Trout National - The Reserve is the official name of this exclusive golf course and country club slated to open in 2026.

The course's website says the project is a joint venture by Trout, Major League Baseball star, Tiger Woods, golf star, and businessman John Ruga. It promises to be the "nation's premier private golf club."

(That means you won't see me teeing it up on the course - at least not until I hit the Powerball....)

Just driving by the course, you can sense that something special is being built. The huge walls surrounding the property are actually much taller than the former Berlin Wall.

As you drive by the property, you can see inside through the breaks of the wall, and see what looks like a clubhouse being constructed. (Probably the nicest golf clubhouse known to man.....)

Want to be a member?

The Trout National website offers a form to fill out if you'd like to join the club - although it does say membership is by invitation only.

However membership works, you can believe it's going to be more expensive than any other course in the area - and that's by design.

(Hey! Maybe I'll be invited to play during a Press-only day!)

We wish Mike Trout and Tiger Woods good luck in this major endeavor!

SOURCE: Trout National - The Reserve

