Let me be the first to say that I cannot golf to save my life. Joe Kelly tried to show me how to hold a putter before... it didn't end well. Granted, we were at Top Golf, so it wasn't a real golf course, but still. It was at that moment that I knew I wasn't called to become the next Tiger Woods.

I do know that New Jersey is a pretty great place to live if golfing is one of your passions. My uncle is an avid golfer. He's never home on Sundays. If you need him, you'll find him on the golf course.

NJ's Golfing Reputation

New Jersey's got a bit of a reputation for being overly populated. While there may be some truth to that, NJ isn't a bad spot to play a round. New Jersey never used to get so cold in the winter months that the golf courses would be dead. Usually, the dedicated golfers will play through all of NJ's random weather patterns.

If you're a country club person, the Garden State has plenty of those for you. What a lot of people are surprised to learn is how many public courses NJ has, too. If you did want to factor in NJ's size, since it is such a small state, you're likely to find a place for a quick game that's just a short drive away.

USA's Best Golfing Experience

New data suggests that NJ golf-lovers should pack up and head out west if they're on the hunt for the best golfing experience in the country. The folks at Lawnstarter.com have discovered that Scottsdale, AZ, is the place to be for the ultimate golf experience. The data show Scottsdale is a popular destination for golf vacations because of its luxury golf resorts. Not to mention the fact that it's perfect golfing weather year-round. It's almost like the entire city's culture is embedded in golf.

New Jersey very well may be a solid place to enjoy golf, but Scottsdale’s growing reputation as the ultimate golf destination shows how great weather, courses galore, and a strong golfing community can elevate the game to a whole new level.

