Millville high school senior running back LeQuint Allen and his Thunder Bolt teammates just successfully earned a prestigious team accomplishment on Sunday night beating Winslow Twp. 45-35 to win the Group IV Regional title.

In the regional final, Allen carried the ball 40 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns and on Tuesday, the Syracuse commit earned a prestigious individual award, being selected as the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year an award that has been presented annually since 1986.

Allen dominated opponents during his final prep campaign, helping Millville to a sectional and regional crown.

The 6-foot, 180-pound running back rushed for 1,901 yards and scored 26 total touchdowns in 13 games, leading Millville to the South Jersey Sectional title and a regional championship.

He leaves Millville with 2,588 yards and 35 touchdowns for the ThunderBolts.

In addition to athletic excellence, The Gatorade Player of the year also recognizes, “high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field," carrying a 3.26 GPA in the classroom.