Millville Police Look For Suspects in Theft and Fraud Cases
Police in Millville are busy looking for suspects in several investigations - and, they're asking for the public's assistance.
In one case, police are looking for a man for a suspected shoplifting case:
In another case, police say they're looking for people involved in a cooking oil case. (I know - who steals cooking oil?)
Millville Police are also looking for a woman involved in a case of fraud:
Police say they're also looking for a person involved in a burglary. (Remember, there are cameras everywhere.
Meanwhile, all news out of the Millville Police Department isn't bad: There is some good news and some bad news. A police cruiser was recently damaged, but the damage came about due to a nice home run:
Here's a reminder to EVERYONE: Don't park too close to the baseball field:)
If you can help Millville Police with their investigations, you're urged to call (856) 825-7010.
SOURCE: Millville Police Department.