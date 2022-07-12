MJ’s Back! Michael Jordan’s 71-Foot Fishing Boat Docked in AC
South Jersey celebrity sighting! For the second consecutive summer, Michael Jordan has come to Atlantic City to do a little fishing.
Word spread fast on Monday that Jordan, regarded by most as basketball's G.O.A.T., and the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has brought his 71-foot fishing boat, the Viking yacht, "Catch 23," back to Farley Marina to compete in Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament.
Jordan made a splash at last year's inaugural tournament when he and his team won the Catch and Release Tournament Division and $94,600 with 12 white marlin releases and 1 blue marlin, according to onthewater.com.
Jordan also excited locals last summer by making the scene at Borgata and Margate's Steve and Cookies Restaurant.