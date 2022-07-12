MJ’s Back! Michael Jordan’s 71-Foot Fishing Boat Docked in AC

South Jersey celebrity sighting! For the second consecutive summer, Michael Jordan has come to Atlantic City to do a little fishing.

Word spread fast on Monday that Jordan, regarded by most as basketball's G.O.A.T., and the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has brought his 71-foot fishing boat, the Viking yacht, "Catch 23," back to Farley Marina to compete in Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament.

Jordan made a splash at last year's inaugural tournament when he and his team won the Catch and Release Tournament Division and $94,600 with 12 white marlin releases and 1 blue marlin, according to onthewater.com.

Jordan also excited locals last summer by making the scene at Borgata and Margate's Steve and Cookies Restaurant.

22 Must Try South Jersey Breakfast Spot Locations