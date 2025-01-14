A bizarre encounter in Cape May County last week led to a man from Missouri — with voices in his head telling him to go to an FBI building in Virginia — being arrested.

That's according to the North Wildwood Police Department, which says the scene unfolded on Friday, January 10th, on the 300 block of West Spruce Avenue.

There, NWPD Ofc. Clifford Massie encountered 36-year-old Michael Brisby from St. Joseph, MO.

According to authorities, Brisby requested help with his vehicle, and during the interaction, he explained that he had become lost while traveling from Missouri to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's J. Edgar Hoover Building in Langley, Virginia.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle Brisby was operating had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania. Brisby admitted to possessing a firearm in the vehicle and made concerning statements about his past experience with building explosives. He stated he was traveling to the FBI building in Langley, VA because he had voices in his head telling him to go there.

Officers allegedly recovered a Glock 43x handgun from the vehicle but no explosive devices were found.

Brisby was arrested and charged with the following:

Fugitive from justice

Second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons

Second-degree unlawful possession of weapons

Third-degree receiving stolen motor vehicle

Third-degree receiving stolen property

Brisby was last reported as being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.