Morgan Wallen to Play Philly, Here’s How to Win Tickets

One of the hottest singers in country music today will play at Philadelphia's Citizen's Bank Park in June.

Morgan Wallen will be bringing his "One Night at A Time World Tour" to the home of the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, June 17th. Also slated to perform are Hardy, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Wallen was in the area this past summer when he played at the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City.

Tickets for the Morgan Wallen show in Philly will go on sale Friday, December 9th at 4 pm. A special presale for Cat Country listeners will take place on Thursday, December 8th --- stay tuned for more information on that.

In the meantime, before tickets go on sale, we have a chance for you to win tickets on Cat Country 107.3 on Friday (December 2nd). To win, you need to be listening at 7:15 am Friday morning. Once you hear details, you'll need to call in for your chance to win.

2023 looks like it's going to be a great year for concerts in our area!

