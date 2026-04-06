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A Finding of Guilty in A Cumberland County Courtroom

A Vineland man has been found guilty of Eluding and Obstruction by a Cumberland County Jury.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says Efrain Dejesus, 43, was found guilty on April 1, 2026.

Evidence was presented that in December of 2019, Millville Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Dejesus, who was behind the wheel of a 2010 Porsche Panamera on North 2nd Street.

Dejesus ignored police and led hem on a high-speed chase that police eventually ended. Dejesus crashed his vehicle at the intersection of South Main Road and Lincoln Avenue. The car rolled over.

Sentencing is Scheduled

Sentencing for Dejesus is scheduled for May. He could receive ten years in prison for the Eluding charge, and 18 months for the Obstruction charge.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

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