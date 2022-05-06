Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on AC Expressway Near Hammonton

A news report says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday night.

6ABC reports that the accident happened just after 8 pm in the westbound lanes of the Expressway near mile marker 28.

They are reporting that police say the person on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. No identification has been released.

It's not known if anyone else was injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: 6ABC

