Just a day after publishing a story of a delivery driver reportedly seeing a mountain lion on the Garden State Parkway, another driver is sharing her story of an event on the roadway.

Once again, this sighting comes from Ocean County, within 15 or 20 miles of the earlier report.

READ MORE: Delivery Driver Sees Possible Mountain Lion Near Parkway

READ MORE: Mountain Lion Spotted Near Newton, NJ

Get our free mobile app

dssimages dssimages loading...

Witness Says Mountain Lion Crossed Garden State Parkway

Shortly after the story of the delivery driver seeing a "big cat" on the side of the Parkway, near Exit 63, a second witness has reached out - although she says her encounter happened last year.

This witness, "SR", says that last year, about 10:30 pm, she was going southbound on the Parkway, between the Berkeley and Forked River exits (77 and 74) when "something jumped out in front of me."

SR says, "I slammed on my brakes and almost hit what most definitely was a mountain lion. It ran into the wooded median area, and I lost sight of it. But there was a moment where I was staring straight at it in the road. "

She says she was shocked and questioned herself about what she saw, but in the end, she said it was a mountain lion.

JohnPitcher JohnPitcher loading...

Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey

I've been writing stories about mountain lion sightings in New Jersey over the last few years. I've received dozens and dozens of emails and calls from people who believed they witnessed a mountain lion in New Jersey. Check out more stories here.

If you witnessed a mountain lion, I'd love to hear your story. My email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly