Sea Isle, NJ, Parking Meters Set To Turn Back On May 15th

Sea Isle, NJ, Parking Meters Set To Turn Back On May 15th

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If you live in or frequent Sea Isle, here’s your annual heads-up that paid parking is back starting Friday, May 15.

It always feels earlier than you expect.

From that point on, you’ll need to pay to park in metered areas, and just like the last few summers, there’s no digging for quarters. Sea Isle City is fully cashless when it comes to parking. No kiosks, no meters. Everything runs through the ParkMobile app now.

If you don’t already have it downloaded, now’s the time. Because “I couldn’t find a meter” isn’t getting you out of a ticket.

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No Cash & No Kiosks To Park In Sea Isle, So Here’s How It Works

All parking payments are handled through ParkMobile. It’s an app available on both Apple and Google app stores. Once you’re set up, it’s quick, but if you wait until you’re already parked and scrambling, it’s a different story.

Locals already know: spot first, app second, stress third.

Enforcement Is About To Ramp Up

With summer right around the corner, expect to see more seasonal officers out and about. Early on, they’ll be focused heavily on parking enforcement. That will mean tickets for things people try to get away with all the time.

That includes parking in prohibited areas, staying past your meter, blocking driveways, parking the wrong way, and leaving trailers on the street.

They’ll also be checking overnight parking at the library and community center between 3:30am and 5:00am.

Nicole Riley TSM
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Parking Is Annoying, But It Comes With The Territory

It’s that time of year again. More people, more rules being enforced, and less wiggle room.

If you’re heading out, whether it’s a quick beach run or grabbing food, double check your parking.

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In Sea Isle, summer doesn’t just mean beach days. It means parking tickets, too. That’s the norm in most beach towns these days.

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Filed Under: Beach Parking, ParkMobile app, Sea Isle, South Jersey Trending, traffic advisory
Categories: AC, Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

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