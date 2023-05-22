A new movie-themed smoothie shop and juice bar is coming to Ocean City.

The new shop, which is called Groovy Smoovies, is opening its second location in downtown Ocean City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 25 at 611 E. 8th Street.

One of the smoothie shop owners is former Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard, Shane Andrews, who played with the team from 2004-2009 and was a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-pro in 2006.

He along with business partner Antonne Jones opened the original shop which opened in 2020 in Haddonfield, NJ. The shop will be decked out with classic movie posters, a clap board-shaped menu, and even a live box office ticket booth.

The store has twice been voted “Best of South Jersey” by SJ Magazine, and has been featured on major television networks such as ABC and NBC, and even hosted a meet and greet with business mogul and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John last December.