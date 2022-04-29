From classics like Top Gun and Casablanca, to newer releases like Spiderman: No Way Home, there's a season of amazing movies you can watch this summer on the beach in Avalon.



There's nothing better than sitting in the warm, nighttime air on the beach in summer. Add some of the greatest movies ever made, and that's a winning experience.

Starting Tuesday, June 28th, 30th Street Beach in Avalon will light up with cinema amongst the stars and ocean breezes. There are kid-friendly flicks, thrillers, and comedies. So, make your plans to pop some popcorn and throw a big blanket in your beach bag.

Here are all the awesome movies part of the Avalon Beach Movies 2022 Season:

