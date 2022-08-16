Mullica Twp., NJ, Cops Ask for Help Identifying Thieving Duo
Officials in Mullica Township are asking for your help identifying two people.
Cops say that the two, a man and a woman, "helped themselves to items that did not belong to them."
Based on pictures provided by police, the incident happened on the evening of Friday, August 12th.
From the photos, among the things they took (or at least took apart) was a frame for either a carport or some type of large tent.
In the span of about six minutes, they managed to take a good portion of the structure apart.
Their vehicle can also be seen arriving rather empty and then leaving overflowing with stuff.
While a clear picture of the woman was not available, the man has a unique tattoo on his right shoulder.
Anyone who can identify either person is asked to contact the Mullica Township Police Department at (609) 561-7600. You may remain anonymous.