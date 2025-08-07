A startling piece of information from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office: Authorities have reportedly solved a cold case in Mullica Township dating back to 1991.

A Mullica Township man has been charged with sexually assaulting and murdering a woman.

DNA evidence leads to the filing of murder charges in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says an Atlantic County Grand Jury has indicted Eddie Sykes, 55, of Mullica Township, for the murder and sexual assault of Evelyn Caez of Mullica Township. Caes was 23 years old at the time of her death.

It was in October of 1991 that Caez was found by police dead in the kitchen of her home on Lakeview Drive in Mullica Township. Evidence showed she had been stabbed and sexually assaulted.

Officials with the Prosecutor's Office say the New Jersey State Police's Forensic Office reexamined forensic evidence in 2023. This was evidence collected at the crime scene by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The evidence was the victim's underwear, which was found to include DNA. That DNA was identified as belonging to Eddie Sykes.

Sykes had originally been interviewed in 1991 and had denied knowing the victim. A witness placed him riding a bicycle in circles outside the victim's home on the night of the murder.

Eddie Sykes already in prison

Prosecutors say Sykes is already in prison, serving a 30-year-to-life sentence for a murder in Burlington County in 1992.

If Sykes is found guilty in the Mullica Township murder case, he faces life in prison without parole.

Several agencies have assisted in the investigation of the case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

