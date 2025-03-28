The Most Unique Food Menu at This White Horse Pike Bar

Let's start with dessert: I had something called Funnel Cake Fruit Pierogi.

The name of the dessert has words that usually don't go together.

But I tell you, it was one of the best damn desserts I've ever had.

How do you even think of making funnel cake pierogi?

The fruit, different kinds of berries, was delicious, and there was a warm sauce on top. A side of vanilla ice cream, and it was an explosion of delicious taste.

This dessert was the end of yet another delicious meal from one of the most unique eating establishments you'll ever visit.

No,79 JK loading...

No. 79 Bar Restaurant is worthy of not one, but many visits

No. 79 sits literally about ten feet from the busy White Horse Pike in Mullica Township. (It has a Hammonton mailing address - you may see that pop up on your GPS.)

The restaurant bills itself as "Polish Italian Fusion", but it's really so much more!

(Actually, if you want to get technical, it's a bar that serves great food. I mean, it looks like a bar....)

Whatever it is, you're going to find some very unique food, dishes you won't find anywhere else - and probably food combinations you've never imagined.)

I've visited several times in the last couple of years, and there's so much more that I want to try!

Below is some of the food I tried on my most recent visit.

No 79 JK loading...

Start with the hangover soup!

At No. 79, you're going to find lots of dishes with kielbasi and pierogis.

I always start with the hangover soup. (Except that one time they were out! Please don't ever run out again!)

Hangover soup contains kielbasa, potatoes, and sauerkraut. I'm pretty sure it WILL cure your hangover and I'm pretty sure it will put hair on your chest!

No 79 JK loading...

Truffle Short Rib Fries are delicious

Imagine perfectly prepared french fries topped with tender short rib - and then add truffle oil and top with mozzarella.

This is a taste that has no equal. I could really have just ordered 2 or 3 orders of this and been done.

Why isn't everything seasoned with truffle oil?

Get our free mobile app

No 79 JK loading...

Pierogi Parmigiana

I mentioned earlier Polish Italian Fusion. This is the definition.

Take some great Chicken Parm and make it different. Use pierogis rather than pasta.

Yes, this works!

No 79 JK loading...

The Saucy Murray Burger

Have I mentioned the burgers yet?

One of the really cool parts of eating at No. 79 is the fact that you sit there and wait for your food, and you watch everyone else's food come out past your table.

The parade of unique burgers is endless. I always find myself asking the server, "What was that burger?"

Lots of burgers on the menu. My go-to is the Saucy Murray: a perfectly cooked Angus burger, topped with deliciously melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and their own special sauce. Lots of special sauce. Make sure you ask for plenty of extra napkins.

Oh, the fries, more fries! "Regular" or sweet potato fries are among your choices. I have the regular fries with their own in-house seasoning. It's like Old Bay, but it's not - it's actually better.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What does No. 79 mean?

One their website, you'll find an explanation for the name of the place:

"The number 79 popped up often during the building process, so we decided to look into it a little closer and found 79 is an Angel number. Every Angel number has a meaning and 79 means to Pay it Forward. Considering we are a community-based establishment, we felt the mantra was fitting and it stuck with us! "

You can check out their extensive menu here.

In summary, the food is great, and the beer is cold. Yes, this just might be heaven!

By the way, if you have Guy Fieri's phone number, you should call him and tell him about this place/

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly