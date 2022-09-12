Officials with the Mullica Township Police Department are asking for your help locating a pickup truck from a local pest control company.

Get our free mobile app

According to police, "the vehicle is described as a White Ford F-150 with RID Pest control on the rear tailgate, no tag information at the time."

The vehicle was occupied by two white males; no further description was available.

The truck was last seen heading north on Weekstown Road (County Route 612) at around 11:30 Monday morning, September 12th.

Two men driving a Rid Pest Control truck are wanted by police in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Mullica Township Police Department Two men driving a Rid Pest Control truck are wanted by police in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Mullica Township Police Department loading...

Details as to why police were looking for this truck and the people inside were not provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mullica Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at (609) 561-7600.

The 15 Best Diners in South Jersey You'll want to check out these diners in South Jersey -- the best of the best.