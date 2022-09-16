Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond.

It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.

We all know there are ways to boost our immune systems so they can better handle the germs that usually accompany New Jersey's colder months. Experts say it's time to start living healthy now. Apparently, this year's flu season is expected to be a doozy here in the Garden State. According to NJ.com, the flu hasn't really impacted New Jersey too roughly over the past few years in the same way it has in years prior. That's all about to change.

Apparently, the experts have been observing places that have flu seasons contrary to ours. For example, places like New Zealand and Australia are enduring their winters while America enjoys summertime, so they've been able to study how the flu is impacting people over there at the present. Those countries have reportedly experienced an exponential rise in flu cases this year compared to the last two. Experts say we can expect the same here in the states.

Some experts think the past few flu seasons haven't been that bad because people simply weren't out and about due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, though, it's a totally different story. People aren't sheltering in place anymore, so it is believed that this year, there's no escaping a significant rise in flu cases.

New Jersey's endures its high-peak of flu season from late November and early December through the month of February. Usually, the cases start to taper off in March. Now, though, only time will tell.

Source: NJ.com

