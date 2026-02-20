It feels like everyone is sick right now. If you’ve been knocked out more than once since fall, you’re not imagining it.

Since October 2025, I’ve battled what started as a simple cold. The first few weeks of 2026, another cold. First, it was sniffles, then completely blocked sinuses, a slight fever. That was before morphing into a week of no taste and barely being able to talk. It wasn't the flu, but it sure felt like it.

Just over two weeks later? Round two. Chest congestion, nonstop sneezing, and coughing so hard my back hurts.

Turns out, this brutal respiratory season is hitting nearly everyone.

According to a new national survey from HealthTrack, 88% of Americans say they’ve experienced respiratory symptoms in the past year. Even more eye-opening: 64% admit they’ve gone to work or school while sick.

Man Coughing into Arm/Elbow Sharon Barnes ThinkStock loading...

Respiratory Season Is Far From Over

The survey of 1,005 U.S. adults reveals just how widespread coughs, sore throats, and congestion have become. Whether it’s a severe cold, chest infection, or something viral making the rounds, many Americans are pushing through symptoms instead of staying home.

That means offices, classrooms, and public spaces are becoming repeat exposure zones, especially during peak respiratory season.

NJ Cases Of Teflon Flu On The Rise Canva loading...

Antibiotics And Care-Seeking Habits

Another standout stat: 44% of respondents report being prescribed antibiotics two or more times in the past five years. That raises questions about antibiotic stewardship and whether people are receiving medications for viral illnesses that won’t respond to them.

Get our free mobile app

The report, Respiratory Season Insights: Testing, Antibiotic Use & First Care, highlights how Americans are navigating care decisions, workplace pressures, and access to treatment.

If it feels like everyone you know is coughing right now, the data backs it up. This season is no joke. Unfortunately, it’s not over yet.

Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu If you don't want to catch the flu, here are the top 10 spots that you'll want to avoid (or heavily sanitize).

Source: Eat This Not That Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio