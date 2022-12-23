There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?

Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash loading...

There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.

Some of us enjoy the Jersey Shore life with the beautiful beaches, the amazing boardwalks, and the vibrant summers.

Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash loading...

We also boast the amazing small-town charm that so many of our inland residents have come to love and cherish.

There are the amazing landscapes and activities in the north, there are the towns in the shadows of New York City, and there's the Victorian charm of Cape May and its surrounding areas.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

There's also the excitement and fun that only Atlantic City has to offer. All of these areas are great, but there can only be one county that's the best to live in, and Stacker believes they have the answer.

The experts there have chosen the beautiful Somerset County as the best county to live in in the Garden State.

Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash loading...

Some of the highlights of the county that led them to their conclusion include the bustling downtown areas, the proximity to New York and Philadelphia, and all the amazing historical sights you can visit.

I had a sneaking suspicion Cape May County was going to get the nod for this one, mainly because Cape May seems to always be a national favorite, but Somerset County is an excellent choice as well.

Check Out An Amazing New Jersey Home On The Beach