Great News New Jersey We’re More Educated Than Our Neighboring States

So here's something fun you can say next time you visit friends or family in one of New Jersey's neighboring states "my state is smarter than your state!"

There's nothing more fun than bragging rights, and according to a recent survey Jersey has something pretty great to brag about.

Recently, experts ranked each state in the country from most to least educated, and where New Jersey ranked on that list isn't too shabby.

They looked into things like what percentage of the state's population had a high school diploma, an associate's degree, or a bachelor's degree.

The quality of the education was also taken into consideration when it came to the rankings.

So where did New Jersey rank when compared to all other states?

As I mentioned, we definitely get some bragging rights, but first, let's look at the three states we share borders with.

Pennsylvania, where I'm originally from ranked number 30 in the country.

It's not amazing, but it could be worse!

New York was ranked number 14 in the country and Deleware came in as the country's 13th most educated state.

Where Does New Jersey Rank In Terms Of Education?

As I mentioned before, we do get some bragging rights on this list, especially when compared to the three states that directly border us.

We ranked higher in educational attainment than most states, and also ranked in the top ten in terms of quality of education.

According to the experts at Wallethub, New Jersey is the 6th most educated state in the entire country.

You'd think since we're this smart we'd be able to properly signal when we're turning!

If you're curious, the number one most educated state in the country is Massachusetts.

