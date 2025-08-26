New Jersey doesn't have an "official food", but if it did, what would it be?

How about South Jersey? What would be the official food of South Jersey?

What food do you think is a definite nod to South Jersey?

What food calls out South Jersey's finest?

If you were to select an official South Jersey food, would it be something that's locally grown or produced here - like blueberries? Or, what it be something that's just enjoyed a lot here - like pizza?

We asked South Jersey residents what they thought about official South Jersey food possibilities and came up with some good answers.

Among the most popular were blueberries, the Jersey Tomato, pizza, cheesesteaks, and pork roll.

Hey, a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich really is South Jersey, isn't it (In North Jersey, it would be Taylor Ham.) How about a tomato sandwich?

Donna had a great answer with "fudge and saltwater taffy." Marta suggested, "Anything Wawa."

ChatGPT answers the question

We asked AI, via ChatGPT, about official South Jersey food ideas.

ChatGPT shot back some good answers, including Boardwalk Pizza, Blue Crabs, Hoagies, tomatoes, sweet corn, and saltwater taffy.

Yeah, giant slices of pizza from the Ocean City and/or Wildwood Boardwalk certainly is something that's "South Jersey."

Some great answers here. What do you think? What would be a great official food of South Jersey?

