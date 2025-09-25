Just when you thought things couldn’t get more expensive, surprise! Disney’s raising streaming prices again, and it’s hitting New Jersey households hard.

Starting October 21, Disney+ with ads is jumping to $11.99/month, while the ad-free version will hit $18.99/month. That’s a steep climb for families already juggling grocery bills, car insurance, and back-to-school costs. Before you ask, yes, Hulu and ESPN+ are also going up.

So if you've been relying on binge nights to escape the chaos of 2025, it might be time to ask yourself: is this still worth it?

Streaming In NJ Is Becoming A Luxury

It’s no secret that life in the Garden State isn’t cheap. From GSP tolls to gas prices, we’re paying more for everything lately. Now, our cozy movie nights come with a higher price tag too?

For many South Jersey families, streaming is more than just entertainment, it's how we unwind, unplug, and deal. Having to cut back or cancel one of the few affordable escapes left? That stings.

Let’s not ignore the timing of all this, okay? With the holidays creeping up fast, people are trying to budget for gifts, travel, and heating bills. A streaming hike in October? Not exactly ideal.

Time To Rethink Your Subscriptions?

If your favorite show lives on Disney+, this news is a gut punch. But, if you’ve been juggling subscriptions across multiple platforms, now’s a good time to reevaluate what you're actually watching.

As prices keep creeping up, we may need to say goodbye to a few platforms. Or at least borrow someone’s login (I won’t tell).