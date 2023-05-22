It Turns Out New Jersey Gas Prices Aren’t That Bad After All

When you fill up at the pump, do you get mad when you look up at the glowing illuminated gas sign and see the price has increased by a few cents since yesterday?

I'm not going to lie, I've driven further out of the way to get gas from a place that was a few cents cheaper than my usual Wawa stop off 37.

Filling up for me means putting ten bucks in the tank and letting that roll.

I'm blessed to only drive about 5 miles to work each day, which helps fight unpredictable gas prices.

But let's say you drive a little further each day and have to make sure your tank is fully topped off a few times a week so you can get where you need to go.

Photo by sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash

Are Jersey gas prices really that out of control when compared to other states?

A few years ago, going to Jersey meant we'd be able to fill up the tank for far less than we would in PA.

I remember there'd be times when I was just starting to drive when gas was $3.25 in PA, and when I got to Jersey it was $2.98!

Photo by Hanindito Prabandaru on Unsplash

I'm aging myself with that example, but it goes to show that Jersey historically has had cheaper gas than other states.

It may not seem like it now, especially since the average price of gas in Jersey right now is $3.45 a gallon according to AAA.

However, when compared to our neighbors in PA and New York, Jersey is still one of the best states to go ahead and fill up.

According to APP, drivers this summer will save $16 when filling up an average twelve-gallon tank when compared to last year.

And when compared to our neighboring states, both of whom have gas prices above the $3.65 mark Jersey isn't so bad.

And by the way, if you're curious about where to get the cheapest gas in the country, you'll have to head to Mississippi, where it's only $2.98 a gallon.

Photo by LioPhuki on Unsplash

On the flip side, California has the most expensive gas prices right now at $4.79 a gallon.