New Jersey, I need to know: Would you try this pizza treat?

When I first read about this Connecticut food truck’s way of serving pizza, I’ll admit I was weirded out. But the more I kept reading and the more photos I saw, I became more intrigued.

We in New Jersey know our pizza, so who better to ask about this new way of eating it than you?

Pau Pau’s Pizza Cones (yes, you read that right, “cones”) is a new food truck that’s been serving portable pizza to the people of Connecticut for the last month.

The mad geniuses behind Pau Pau’s, Ben Quick and Robert Layer, found a way to refurbish a small bus and turn it into a food truck serving pizza treats in the shape of a cone.

Picture an ice cream cone where at the bottom you have what my 5-year-old self would call “ice cream soup” melted in the bottom…. Now picture if instead of ice cream it was gooey, melted cheese instead.

Interested? Read on.

According to The Register Citizen,

“Quick makes his own fresh pizza dough, which is then machine-formed into a cone shape and parcooked, getting it ready to load with cheese, sauce and toppings. He estimates the cones to be about the size of a rolled seven-inch pizza crust.”

This food truck concept leaves me with so many questions.

Is this something we would want to see in the Garden State? Or is this a crime against pizza?

I legitimately can’t tell.

I mean, the cones look good (all melted cheese looks good to me), but do they look like an improvement on the original recipe?

Would the cone soak up or catch any dripping cheese grease leaving your hands nice and clean? Or are these somehow messier to eat than a regular slice?

If you were on your favorite Jersey shore boardwalk, would this be a more convenient way of eating your favorite slice? Or is this an abomination?

My final question is one I want you to answer: would you want to see pizza cones make their way to New Jersey?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

