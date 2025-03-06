New Jersey Knows and Understands What FAFO Means

Photo by Dan Counsell on Unsplash

The rest of the country is asking what FAFO means.

Here in New Jersey, we don't need to ask - we know!

FAFO is the most searched text abbreviation in America, but not in New Jersey!

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
What does FAFO mean?

If you don't know FAFO means F*** around and find out!

Again, they didn't need to tell us that. We know.

According to Google search data analyzed by Unscramblerer.com, FAFO is the one text abbreviation that people in the United States searched for the meaning of, more than any other abbreviation.

Except in New Jersey.

It didn't even make our top 10 searches.

Again, we already know.

Photo by angelo cornejo on Unsplash
Top text abbreviation searches in New Jersey

The text abbreviation search in New Jersey in 2024 was for PMO, or Put me on.

ICL was next: ICL is short for I can't lie.

Next up on the most-searched is OTP, which is One true pairing.

(I must be texting the wrong people, because I've never received a text with PMO, ICL, or OTP!)

Coming in at #4 in New Jersey is ATP, for At this point. (If you thought it stood for Around the pole, you must be a Pickleball player too!)

Here are the rest of the top 10 text abbreviation searches in New Jersey:

NFS - New friends

TS - Talk soon

FFS - For F***'s sake

HMU - Hit me up

WYLL - What you look like

WDYM - What do you mean

Photo by Xin on Unsplash
Other top national searches

At the top of the national search list, after FAFO, it's SMH (Shake my head) and PMO (Put me on).

See, now you know something you didn't know earlier.

TTYL! (Talk to you later)

SOURCE: Unscramblerer.com

