This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America

We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation.

It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.

But to be named on a short list of the best restaurants to visit in the entire country? That's an honor that really needs to be celebrated when it happens.

For one New Jersey restaurant, that is exactly what has happened. It has been included on a list of the top restaurants in the entire nation to visit by one of the best-known foodie websites in existence.

The well-versed foodies at Lovefood have a list of the best restaurants to visit in our nation, and only one Garden State eatery made that list.

It made the list, coming in at #24, but being 24th on this restaurant list, which includes great restaurants all over the nation, just happens to be one of the highest honors a restaurant could ever get.

So, huge congratulations are in order for ShabuRo in Palisades Park for this amazing distinction and honor.

If you've never been there, it's a buffet-type restaurant where you cook your own food, and happy customers and hungry patrons have been flocking there since 2016.

This amazing and unique restaurant is located at 520 Bergen Blvd. in Palisades Park and is absolutely deserving of a spot on your New Jersey food bucket list.

As a matter of fact, according to the experts, it belongs on everyone's USA food bucket list. Give it a try soon.

