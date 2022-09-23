This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state.

Photo by Zakaria Zayane on Unsplash
When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.

It's not just ocean views in New Jersey, however. There are stunning views overlooking rivers, New York City, and great nature landscapes as well.

Photo by Stefan Johnson on Unsplash
So, which of these great attributes led to Cheapism's choice of restaurant with the best view in the Garden State?

It turns out that two of those attributes contributed to their choice. This amazing restaurant does have a great view of the city, and as you may have already guessed, it's right along the river, so you can check off the "waterfront" box as well.

Photo by Daniam Chou on Unsplash
So, this time around the award is going to an amazing North Jersey restaurant, and it sounds like an amazingly good choice.

With great food and an unbelievable view of the New York skyline, this North Bergen restaurant is very deserving of this honor.

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash
Congratulations to the outstanding Waterside for being named the New Jersey restaurant with the best view.

A big part of the experience is that incomparable view, but it is only part of the joy you will feel at Waterside. Let's take a minute to talk about the food.

Google Maps
With Executive Chef Gus Shizas you are going to get fantastic dishes like Dry Aged Prime Tomahawk Steak and Savory Glazed Pacific Black Cod just to name a few.

So get your eyes and your tastebuds ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Waterside, 7800 B River Rd. in North Bergen.

