New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores

In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good.

For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.

The percentage of students passing the English portion of the standardized test dropped across all grades. The scores in Math and science weren't much better.

According to statistics provided to NJ.com a staggering 51% of students in the state of New Jersey are not performing up to grade standards in English, while 65% were underperforming in math.

This was the first time the tests were administered since 2019. The tests weren't given to students in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Paula White, the Executive Director of JerseyCan, a student advocacy group in New Jersey said in a release,

"This is a sobering day for the state of education in New Jersey and shows us all that it is easy to boast that New Jersey has the best education system in the country but much harder to make that statement a truism for all children in our state. One might be able to slow down the sharing of information, even dump information the Friday before the Holiday Season – but facts still matter. Information sharing and transparency remain potent tools to help inform our learning recovery."

To see a breakdown of how Atlantic County schools performed, click here,

Source: NJ.com

