These Are The Big TV Shows Being Filmed In New Jersey This Spring

New Jersey is no stranger to the silver screen and seeing some of the biggest stars around hanging out in the state.

It's always cool when your home state ends up being the backdrop for some of the most popular shows and movies being filmed.

And this spring, the Garden State is going to seem like Hollywood with the amount of filming that's happening.

In total it looks like six different shows and movies will be filming in Jersey this spring.

What Movies And Shows Are Filming In New Jersey This Spring?

There's one I'm really excited about, and if you're a fan of zombie shows you'll be excited too.

We'll get to that in a minute.

Patch reports that this spring the musical adaptation of Mean Girls will start filming next month in Middletown.

If you're into tattoo TV shows, then you'll want to check out Black Ink Crew, which is filming in Bayonne and Cresskill between March and April.

In Kearny, Fantasmas is filming although there isn't really any word on exactly what this is about.

Patch reports that the production company behind the Fantasmas is Irony Point, which is known for making comedy specials, indie films, and shorts.

And lastly, the zombie apocalypse is coming back to Jersey as the popular series The Walking Dead is set to film a new spin-off in East Rutherford through May.

Walking Dead is one of my all-time favorite shows, and this spin-off focuses on the relationship between Rick and Michonne.

Patch reports that both Andrew Lincoln who plays Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira who plays Michonne have been seen on set in Jersey.

I for one think it's pretty exciting to have all of these shows and movies filming in New Jersey.

