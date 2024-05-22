WATCH: Our Favorite Influencer Snuck Camera Onto Cape May Movie Set

Sometimes when you tell people "no", that becomes a bit of a challenge for them.

Last week, a movie was being shot in Cape May.

The movie is "A Complete Unknown", and it's about singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The movie stars Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning.

While a lot of the movie shots were outside, it was possible for the public to sneak a peek at what was happening - they were just asked to refrain from capturing the action on cameras.

Of course, that didn't stop some people from snapping photos and sharing them on social media.

Tucker Upper was in Cape May for the movie

Our new favorite local social influencer, Tucker Upper, was able to do some video in and around the set.

You may remember Tucker - we did a story about him "picking" some upscale neighborhoods on some of our local islands. Check that story out here.

This time, Tucker was able to "creatively" capture the essence of what was taking place in Cape May:

Good stuff, Tucker! Keep it coming!

