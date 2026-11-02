I've talked to several friends who are teachers, and there's one thing they all seem to agree on: teaching in New Jersey today is NOTHING like it was 10 years ago.

Some are even questioning whether they'll make it to retirement in the profession. And honestly, that's heartbreaking.

So, what's changed? According to the teachers I've spoken with, a big part of the problem comes down to student behavior and a growing struggle to accept being told no.

When Being Corrected Becomes A Problem

There's a conversation happening among educators about how some students react to being corrected. A teacher asks a student to stop interrupting, gives them constructive criticism, or enforces a classroom rule. Suddenly, that teacher is dealing with a student who feels personally attacked or a parent questioning the consequence.

It's a sentiment that recently surfaced in a widely shared social media post from a former teacher named Elle.

Her point? There's a difference between protecting your child from mistreatment and protecting them from accountability.

And she's got a HUGE point.

Parents, It's Time To Have An Honest Conversation

Of course, parents should absolutely stand up for their children when something isn't right. But being upset about a consequence doesn't automatically mean that consequence was unfair.

Kids need to learn that being wrong, hearing no, and facing consequences are all part of growing up.

National research backs up teachers' concerns, too. The National Education Association reported that 81% of educators surveyed said students were acting out or misbehaving at school.

New Jersey has also seen teacher exits rise since the pandemic, according to Rutgers.

Teachers can't do it all alone. Maybe it's time we start asking what we're teaching our kids at home, too.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt