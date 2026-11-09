In case you haven't heard, a South Jersey couple claims they were driving down Route 542 near New Gretna one evening when a Bigfoot ran across the road in front of their car.

The couple was driving on the road - with their young kids in the car - in October.

More about their sighting can be found here.

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Hundreds Comment About Bigfoot Sighting in New Gretna, New Jersey

I wrote the Bigfoot in New Gretna story over the weekend, and hundreds of people have chimed in with their opinions. Some believe, many don't believe, and some really have a great sense of humor!

A few people have taken the opportunity to share their own Bigfoot story:

"My dad who always fished out there one day saw Bigfoot in the 1970s. He was alone and never went there again. He swore this was true until the day he passed away. I believe him!"

"I saw the exact same thing in the early 70s on Tuckahoe Road way down past Medford Lakes at night. I rolled through a stop sign made a right and it was coming up on the road. Slammed on my brakes. It was 2 feet in front of us. It stopped dead, 2 feet from my bumper turned his big head looked down through the windshield at us looking up at him, he looked up, turned his head and a couple steps it was back in the woods, scared to death."

"I saw something that looked like big foot walking in the woods one morning in Chatsworth just between the lightness of the morning was happening."

"I was living at my friend's house outside Alloway on Rt 611 and staying in camper on side property January 20, 2023. I was walking up to the house just as it got light out and saw something looking at me from behind couple trees, 100 ft away. When I stopped, it stepped out all black with lighter color above its eyes - 7 to 8 ft tall - not real wide, and we just looked at each other for few minutes."

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The Non-Believers

Some people aren't believing the witnesses:

"I’m dying. There’s no such a thing as a Bigfoot people are nuts."

"Everyone has smart phones nowadays. Why didn’t they take a picture?"

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The Funny Folks

A lot of people found humor in the situation. They've got jokes:

"Sorry I was out with my shirt off again."

"He was partying with the Jersey Devil - it was a boys weekend."

"Probably just a really hairy piney."

"It's no shave November."

"Was my mother in law - no reason to panic."

"This happens everywhere when pot is legalized."

"Maybe it was an alien!"

"Damn Jersey Devil had his Halloween costume on."

"These sightings usually occur at about 2:15 a.m., shortly after the bars close. Actually, I'm wondering if it could have been that big Russian that Paulie Walnuts and hristopher Moltisanti lost in the Pines?"

What do you think? Is it possible?

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