Okay, I’m not going to lie… I would’ve TOTALLY lost this bet.

If you told me New Jersey was one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, I probably would have laughed. Not because I don't think the Garden State is pretty (I absolutely do), but because people outside NJ tend to picture crowded highways, industrial parks and endless warehouses.

Apparently, they haven't seen what else we have hiding here.

A new national ranking is giving New Jersey some seriously overdue recognition, and the results might surprise you.

New Jersey Just Beat California AND Colorado

According to a study by Holafly, New Jersey tied for SIXTH place among the 50 states for natural beauty, earning an impressive 71.43 out of 100.

Yes, you read that correctly. NJ landed in the same spot as Washington, a state famous for its incredible scenery and 3,057 waterfalls.

Researchers compared six features, including mountain elevations, waterways, forest coverage, national park sites, volcanoes and waterfalls. They also adjusted the measurements based on each state's size.

New Jersey really does have plenty going for it. The study counted 67 waterfalls, 10 national park sites and 42.3% forest coverage across the state.

Which States Ranked Ahead Of New Jersey?

Only five states scored higher than the Garden State:

-New Hampshire – 90.83

-West Virginia – 78.23

-Virginia – 74.50

-Connecticut – 74.48

-Hawaii – 72.78

New Jersey even finished ahead of North Carolina, Vermont, New York, Colorado and California.

And honestly, anyone who's spent time exploring the Pine Barrens, our beautiful beaches or the state's many wooded trails probably isn't surprised that there's more to NJ than meets the eye.

Maybe it's time the rest of the country gave the Garden State a little more credit!

17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ From "what exit" to "it's too congested," here are seventeen pictures that crush every stereotype that New Jersey has.